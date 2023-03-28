Fatal Hit-Run: Fluid Trail Leads Cops To Suspect, Damaged Car In New Milford, Police Say

A suspect charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Litchfield County now faces charges after a car fluid trail starting at the scene of the incident led officers to her damaged car, police said.

New Milford resident Maria-Angela Bosch, age 41, was arrested by warrant on Tuesday, March 27 in connection with an October 2022 hit-and-run in New Milford that left a 63-year-old man dead, according to the New Milford Police Department.

On the day of the crash, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., John Capodanno was attempting to cross Danbury Road (Route 7) from Taco Bell to Stop & Shop when he was hit by a vehicle in the left northbound lane. This vehicle then left the scene, according to authorities.

When police arrived at the scene of the incident, Capodanno was pronounced dead.

Officers were then able to follow a trail of vehicle fluids from the scene of the crash to a condominium complex, where they found a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse with heavy front-end damage belonging to Bosch.

Bosch has since been charged with evading responsibility and was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. She will appear in Torrington Superior Court on Wednesday, April 5.

