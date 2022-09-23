Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say

A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut.

Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.

While investigating reports about narcotics sales in the area of the Torrington Towers Housing Complex, detectives saw Faison selling two "eight balls" of crack cocaine to Abbott, police said.

Police arrested them without incident, according to the report.

Authorities said a search of Faison's vehicle also led police to discover:

Thirty-six grams of crack cocaine individually packaged for distribution

Two digital scales

$1,074.00 cash

A facsimile firearm.

State Police said Faison was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell

Criminal possession of a firearm

Operation of a drug factory

Sale of narcotics

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle

Abbott was charged with possession with intent to sell, authorities said.

Police said Faison was held on a $500,000 bond, and Abbott was held on a $250,000 bond.

They are both set to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 22, authorities reported.

