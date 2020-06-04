COVID-19: One Officer Injured, Some 100 Inmates Moved Following Fight At CT Prison

A corrections officer was injured and some 100 inmates have been moved at the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution due to unrest associated with new restrictions in an attempt to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The prison, located in Enfield, houses more than 1,200 medium-security inmates, has recently experienced an uptick in incidents, said Andrius Banevicius, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections.

The first sign of unrest began on Friday, April 3, when the prison's emergency. response team had to be mobilized as tension climbed among the inmates over the agency’s move to limit movement and require meals to be served within the housing units - all aimed at protecting the employees and the population as part of the COVID-19 response, said Banevicius.

On Friday, offenders were removed from housing units who were threatening to organize hunger strikes and work stoppages.

Saturday, April 4, a fight broke out between three inmates and while the correctional staff was responding, one officer was deliberately punched in the face. The officer is being treated at an area hospital, Banevicius said.

"The department is working around the clock to keep people safe and healthy during an unprecedented heath pandemic," he said. "The department has a zero tolerance for acts of violence against DOC personnel, or orchestrated efforts to disrupt operations."

The department it "will not tolerate this type of behavior and any inmate involved will be immediately moved to Northern where we manage our highest level of supervision."

A total of 19 inmates have been transferred to Northern Correctional Institution pending hearings for placement, Banevicius said.

Another 86 were moved into available bed space at celled prison environments around the state.

