Body Found On Road In Litchfield County ID'd As 17-Year-Old Boy

A gravely injured 17-year-old found sprawled across a Litchfield County roadway later died after being hospitalized, police said.

Police closed off Route 254, also known as South Main Street, in Thomaston, after a motorist discovered the injured teen at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 and contacted police.

The road was closed between cross street McMahon Drive and Walgreens.

The boy's identity was not released. No foul play is suspected.

Until the road was reopened at approximately 10 a.m. the next morning, investigators surveyed the surface and surroundings of the road for evidence; a firetruck ladder was used to get a view of the scene from above.

