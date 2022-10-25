Contact Us
15-Year-Old Stabs Parent With Pocket Knife At Winsted Residence, Police Say

A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a parent with a pocket knife.
A Connecticut teen has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a parent with a pocket knife.

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 on Pratt Street.

According to Chief William Fitzgerald of the Winchester Police, officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at the home and found that a 15-year-old had stabbed a parent with a pocket knife.

The parent was transported to the Waterbury Hospital for treatment of non-life-threating injuries, Fitzgerald said.

The teen was arrested and charged with assault and risk of injury. 

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

