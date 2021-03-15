Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
These CT Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Joe Lombardi
Niche 2021 Best Places
Niche 2021 Best Places Photo Credit: Niche

Connecticut is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2021 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

The No. 1-rated municipality to live in Connecticut according to the survey is West Hartford, which is cited as an upscale town right in the middle of the state. You can view the entry here.

Westport, at No. 5 statewide, is the No. 1-ranked place to live in Fairfield County. View the entry here. Westport was followed closely by Southport (No. 6), Old Greenwich (No. 7), and Ridgefield (No. 8).

Washington was ranked the top place to live in Litchfield County. View the entry here.

Woodbridge was the top-ranked place in New Haven County. View the entry here.

 You can see each entry and the entire list here.

