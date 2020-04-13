Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power, Brings Down Trees, Power Lines In Litchfield County

Thousands of Litchfield County residents were left in the dark as storms rolled through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 50 mph that toppled tree limbs and downed power lines.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 29,787 of Eversource’s 1,279,556 customers were without power, while the United Illuminating Company was reporting 27 outages impacting 783 of their 337,094 Connecticut customers.

In Litchfield County, the most outages were reported in:

Woodbury (928);

Watertown (803);

Washington (535);

Barkhamsted (526);

Sharon (478);

Roxbury (439);

Harwinton (397);

Litchfield (330);

New Hartford (263);

Goshen (238);

Salisbury (197);

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

