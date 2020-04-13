Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
News

Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power, Brings Down Trees, Power Lines In Litchfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Eversource Outage Map on Monday, April 13.
The Eversource Outage Map on Monday, April 13. Photo Credit: Eversource

Thousands of Litchfield County residents were left in the dark as storms rolled through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 50 mph that toppled tree limbs and downed power lines.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 29,787 of Eversource’s 1,279,556 customers were without power, while the United Illuminating Company was reporting 27 outages impacting 783 of their 337,094 Connecticut customers.

In Litchfield County, the most outages were reported in:

Woodbury (928);

Watertown (803);

Washington (535);

Barkhamsted (526);

Sharon (478);

Roxbury (439);

Harwinton (397);

Litchfield (330);

New Hartford (263);

Goshen (238);

Salisbury (197);

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.