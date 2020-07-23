Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
Litchfield Daily Voice

Separate Earthquakes Felt In Connecticut

Joe Lombardi
Two earthquakes registered this week in Connecticut.
Two earthquakes were felt this week in Connecticut - one in Fairfield County and the other in Hartford County.

A strong quake off the coast of the Alaskan peninsula that hit 7.8 on the Richter scale early in the morning Wednesday, July 22 registered on Westport’s seismograph.

Hundreds of other seismographs around the world picked up on the Alaska quake.

The other earthquake, in Newington, on Tuesday, July 21, came in at 1.6 on the Richter scale, making it a “Microearthquake,” and undetectable by humans.

More data on the earthquakes, from the United States Geological Survey, is available here.

