Search Continues For Two Men In Their 20s Who Disappeared Underwater In New Milford River

Police and dive teams continue to search for two men who disappeared underway while swimming in the Housatonic River.

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, in New Milford, said Lt. Lee Grabner.

New Milford Police said the two men, in their 20s, were with a group from the Bronx swimming off the east bank of the river near the Gaylordsville section of town when one man began to struggle in the water.

The second man ran into the water and attempted to help, but was also pulled underwater.

Police and several dive teams from numerous departments searched until after 10:45 p.m., for the victims, Garbner said.

The identities of both victims are not being released until recovery efforts are complete, he added.

The rescued teams returned on Thursday, June 11, and continued the search without locating the victims.

"The New Milford Police Department continued our recovery efforts today but were unable to locate the victims," Grabner said. "Our agency, with the assistance of the Brookfield Police Department Dive Team and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team, will be on scene again tomorrow to continue our search."

