Record Number Of 'Bear Break-Ins' Of CT Homes This Year, DEEP Reports

An unprecedented number of black bears have ambled into the homes of unsuspecting Connecticut residents in 2020, some seriously injuring leashed and unleashed dogs therein, according to the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The total number of such incidents this year has been 42.

Comparatively, the agency said that only 17 bears entering homes were reported throughout the entirety of 2019; that number of bear break-ins was seen in just July of 2020.

Preceding the fall season, during which black bears increase their food intake to prepare for hibernating through the winter, the agency warns residents not to feed the animals. Bears that learn to associate human beings with food by eating trash, pet food or birdseed on people's properties are more likely to return to homes and feel emboldened around people.

“Black bears should never be fed – either intentionally or unintentionally,” said Jenny Dickson, DEEP Wildlife Division Director. “Bears that are attracted to homes by easily-accessible foods lose their fear of humans. It is important to remember to keep your grill clean and garbage secured and indoors until collection day to avoid giving bears a tempting snack. Bears that are rewarded by easy meals spend more time in neighborhoods and near people, increasing risks to public safety, the likelihood of property damage, and the possibility that the bears may be hit and killed by vehicles.”

The agency asks that residents refrain from using outdoor feeders from March until the beginning of winter.

In addition, residents should:

use secure, airtight trash receptacles;

avoid storing food or trash on screened-in porches and sunrooms;

avoid placing meat and sweet foods like fruit and fruit peels in outdoor compost piles;

use electric fencing around beehives, garden and livestock;

never directly feed a bear.

Anyone who sees a black bear in Connecticut is encouraged to report the sighting on DEEP’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP-Living-with-Black-Bears or call the Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011.

Should a bear turn aggressive toward humans, which is an extremely rare occurrence, the agency, residents can contact DEEP’s 24-hour dispatch line at 860-424-3333.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.