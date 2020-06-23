Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Recall Issued For Popular Seafood Item Sold In CT

Zak Failla
Trident Seafoods is recalling Gordon Choice Imitation Crab Supreme Style Photo Credit: FDA
A seafood item sold in Connecticut grocery stores is being recalled, the FDA announced.

Trident Seafoods is recalling “Gordon Choice Imitation Crab Style Supreme Style” that may contain undeclared egg whites. According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered through an internal product and label review that the product contained egg whites and was distributed in packaging that did not announce that there were eggs in it.

Gordon Choice Imitation Crab Supreme Style items being recalled are packed in vacuum-sealed plastic 40-ounce packages. Each package is marked with the lot code: “M828803,” “M904202,” “M916303,” “M935004,” or “M016004.”

The product was sold in:

  • Alabama;
  • Connecticut;
  • Florida;
  • Georgia;
  • Illinois;
  • Indiana;
  • Kentucky;
  • Louisiana;
  • Maine;
  • Maryland;
  • Michigan;
  • Missouri;
  • Mississippi;
  • North Carolina;
  • New Hampshire;
  • Ohio;
  • Pennsylvania;
  • Rhode Island;
  • South Carolina;
  • Tennessee;
  • Texas;
  • Wisconsin;
  • West Virginia.

There have been no reported illnesses or allergic reactions from consumers using the product. Anyone who has purchased the recalled items has been instructed to return it to grocery stores for a refund.

