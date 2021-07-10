Contact Us
Police Warn Area Residents Of Eversource Phone Scam

Police in Fairfield County are cautioning of an Eversource phone scam.
Law enforcement agencies in New England are cautioning consumers about a potential utility scam involving Eversource as the region contends with the fallout of Tropical Storm Elsa.

In Connecticut, police in Fairfield County issued an alert as the storm made its way up the East Coast, advising that fraudsters have been running an elaborate scheme posing as Eversource employees to gain personal information.

“We are receiving calls that residents are getting the Eversource scam calls now," the Greenwich Police Department posted on social media. "The crook will pretend to be an Eversource employee with a very credible pitch.

“They will give a reference and call back number,” they noted. “They will ask to transfer money through Zelle or some other online money transfer app.”

According to Eversource, they are not having any issues crediting online payments and they are not disconnecting any utilities without several notices or offers of payment plans.

