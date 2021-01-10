Noose Made Of Shoestring Found In Bathroom Of CT School

Officials in Connecticut have launched an investigation after a noose was found inside the bathroom of an area school.

New Haven Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey said that on Friday, Oct. 1, a noose made of shoestring was found at the Nathan Hale School in New Haven County.

In a letter to the community, Tracey addressed the hate crime, saying that “such behavior will not be tolerated. No other information was immediately released.

“This is a very serious breach of the values of our community,” she stated. “Such behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. We will work with staff and students to understand what happened and to keep it from occurring again.

"We will take action to make sure students are safe, and all are respected.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

