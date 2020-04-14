Most CT Customers Now Have Power Restored, Eversource Says

Utility crews from Eversource have restored power to nearly 100,000 customers in Connecticut who were impacted by the potent storm with damaging winds.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, just 6,644 of 1,279,556 of the company's customers were still without power, Eversource said.

“As of midday, line and tree crews have restored power to more than 93,000 customers since the storm began and continue working to bring the remaining 7,500 customers back online,” the company stated. “Town-by-town restoration estimates are now available at Eversource.com."

According to Eversource, some customers had more complex outages that have taken longer to restore. Cleanup work includes moving or cutting tree limbs while socially distancing and keeping an eye out for any wires entangled in debris.

“The fierce winds with this storm caused widespread power outages, affecting customers in all of the 149 communities we serve in Connecticut,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Michael Hayhurst said. “We recognize how difficult it is to be without electricity especially while staying at home during this pandemic.

“Our crews will continue working until every customer has power back while also complying with stringent federal, state and company COVID-19 pandemic protocols such as social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of coworkers and customers.”

A complete list of remaining active outages can be found here .

