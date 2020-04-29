Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself At Area Target

Kathy Reakes
Target in Milford
Target in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to another man in a store bathroom and then began masturbating.

Nelson Vasquez, 43, of Milford, was arrested after police responded to the Target store at 1191 Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford on Monday, April 27, for a report of a suspicious incident, said the Milford Police.

An investigation by officer found that Vasquez allegedly exposed himself to a man in the electronics department then following the man into the men’s restroom and began masturbating in the next stall, police said.

Vasquez was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

