Litchfield County Isaias Update: Here's How Many Are Now Without Power, Towns Most Affected

More than 66,000 Litchfield residents are still in the dark a day after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region, toppling trees, felling utility poles, and sending power lines flying.

Hundreds of Eversource line, tree, and service crews worked through the night after Tropical Storm Isaias and associated tornadoes tore through Connecticut causing widespread and historic damage to the company’s electric system, according to the company.

In Litchfield County, as of 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, there were still 66,301 Eversource customers without power.

A breakdown of active power outages in Litchfield County, according to Eversource:

New Milford: 9,481;

Torrington: 7,353;

Woodbury: 5,202;

Winchester: 4,822;

Plymouth: 4,751;

Watertown: 3,967;

New Hartford: 3,271;

Litchfield: 2,577;

Washington: 2,543;

Harwinton: 2,492;

Sharon: 1,967;

Goshen: 1,912;

Kent: 1,670;

Thomaston: 1,516;

North Canaan: 1,432;

Roxbury: 1,341;

Cornwall: 1,203;

Salisbury: 1,198;

Morris: 1,162;

Norfolk: 1,097;

Canaan: 1,049;

Bethlehem: 977;

Bridgewater: 975;

Barkhamsted: 845;

Warren: 832;

Colebrook: 666

Statewide, 621,251 of Eversource’s 1,281,259 Connecticut customers remain without power, with no confirmed time for a complete restoration.

“The impact from this storm, in terms of power outages, is greater than Superstorm Sandy. The fierce winds with this storm caused widespread power outages and historic damage, affecting customers in all of the 149 communities we serve in Connecticut,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Michael Hayhurst said.

“We are taking to the skies to conduct a detailed damage assessment of our 17,000 miles of overhead equipment and using patrollers on the ground, so we can efficiently deploy our resources to get power restored for all of our customers.

“We recognize how difficult it is to be without electricity especially while many people continue working from home during the pandemic,” Hayhurst added. “Our crews will continue working until every customer has power back while also complying with stringent pandemic protocols.”

