Isaias: CT Residents Warned Of Storm-Related Repair Scams

Connecticut residents have been cautioned to be wary of opportunistic fraudsters taking advantage in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

State Attorney General William Tong issued an alert this week warning that residents should be aware of tree removal, power restoration, or other repair scams in areas still without power or where heavy damage resulted from the storm.

Tong said that after past significant storms and weather events, Connecticut residents have reported individuals, some claiming to work for utility companies, going door to door offering to reconnect electric power, repair roofs, remove trees, or do other work in exchange for cash.

The AG noted that utility companies, and their authorized contractors, will carry identification and none will ask for payments from consumers. Tong said one should be wary of any other contractor who is either going door to door, or who contacts you offering a service during this time.

Tong advises Connecticut residents to hire only contractors licensed by the state to repair damage to their homes and property.

“Consumers should always verify the registration and insurance of any individual or company before allowing them to work on their property,” he said. “When contracting for home repairs, homeowners should always use licensed local contractors, and ask for and investigate their references.”

Tong said Connecticut residents should ask for a written estimate from at least three contractors that include labor and materials, read the fine print before signing a contract, and do not pay a contractor in-full in advance.

The Attorney General further cautioned consumers against purchasing electrical generators from unlicensed retailers, sometimes from the backs of trucks.

Tong noted that there are serious risks posed by a damaged or defective generator and consumers should only purchase them from a reputable business.

“With some Connecticut residents still waiting desperately for their power to be reconnected and or trees to be removed from their driveways, it is important to be vigilant of bad actors looking to make money off vulnerable, frustrated people,” Tong said. “Always verify the legitimacy of a contractor or business offering to do work for you.”

