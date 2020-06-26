Here's Where CT Ranks Among Most Innovative States, Bloomberg Report Says

Connecticut is among the “most innovative” states in the country, according to a newly released nationwide study.

Connecticut was ranked the fourth most innovative state in the country according to a 2020 study from Bloomberg. The Nutmeg State was ranked behind only California, Massachusetts and Washington, just ahead of Oregon.

The ranking was based on six metrics: research and development intensity, productivity, clusters of companies in technology, STEM jobs, residents with degrees in science and engineering disciplines and patent activity.

This marks the third straight year that California, Massachusetts, and Washington have been at the top of the “most innovative states” list.

According to the study, here are where Connecticut ranked nationally in each of the metrics:

Research and development intensity: 8th;

Productivity: 8th;

Clusters of companies in technology: 11th;

STEM jobs: 12th:

Residents with degrees in science and engineering disciplines: 12th;

Patent activity: 2nd.

Connecticut’s cumulative innovation score is 82.18, up from 79.7 last year. California was top on the list with a total score of 95.32.

