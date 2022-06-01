Former Morris Resident Admits To Child Exploitation Offense

A 41-year-old Connecticut resident has admitted to a child exploitation charge.

Former Litchfield County resident Kevin Curley pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

In 2020, Homeland Security Investigations began investigating Curley's involvement in an online community of people who sent and received child pornography images and videos through a hidden service website that operated on a network that concealed the IP addresses and identities of the network's users, the announcement said.

On Aug. 5, 2020, investigators searched Curley's former home in Morris and seized his computer, the US Attorney's Office said.

Analysis of the computer revealed hundreds of images and videos that depicted the sexual abuse of children, according to the announcement.

Curley was arrested on Oct. 8, 2020, Roberts Avery reported.

The US Attorney's Office said Curley is released on $150,000 bond and living in the New Haven County town of Naugatuck while he awaits sentencing, which is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to the announcement, cases of child exploitation can be reported here.

