Eversource Gives Updates On Power Outage Restoration

Eversource utility crews are working to restore power to the tens of thousands of Connecticut residents who lost power during Monday’s storm.

Starting on Monday morning, April 13, thunderstorms packed with dangerous winds rolled through the region, felling trees and downing power lines throughout the state.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 46,338 of Eversource’s 1,279,556 customers (3.62 percent) in Connecticut were without power.

There were more than 1,000 outages confirmed in Plainfield (2,405 cases), Westport (1,739), Killingworth (1,468), Durham (1,274), Avon (1,266), East Haddam (1,130), Haddam (1,077), and Newtown (1,003).

The company said that while restoring power to Connecticut residents, utility crews will continue practicing social distancing protocols due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Eversource crews are working non-stop restoring power after Monday’s fierce wind storm, while complying with the energy company’s stringent COVID-19 pandemic protocols to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and customers,” the company said. The storm’s drenching rain and powerful winds caused extensive damage throughout Connecticut.

“While responding to this powerful storm and working under the COVID-19 pandemic plan, line and tree crews are following firm social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of coworkers and customers.”

The utility company did not provide an estimated time for complete restoration for its Connecticut customers.

“Our crews are working around-the-clock shifts, restoring power as quickly and safely as possible, while following strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols and contending with difficult weather conditions,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Mike Hayhurst said in a statement. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding that some restorations may take longer than usual as we work under the additionally challenging circumstances related to the pandemic.”

