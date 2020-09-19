CT Woman Sentenced For Embezzling More Than $580K

A Connecticut woman will spend more than three years. behind bars after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from her former employer over the course of several years.

Simsbury resident Pamela Hill, 55, was sentenced in New Haven District Court to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for embezzling approximately $584,000 between 2013 and 2018.

"While serving as a controller for a company, Hill wrote company checks to herself, applied signature stamps with the owner’s signature to the checks, and deposited the checks into her own bank account,” U.S. Attorney John Durham said.

Hill also issued electronic payments to her bank account and disguised the payments to make them appear to valid payments to vendors.

When questioned by the company’s CFO about a vendor payment in December 2018, Hill provided the CFO with an altered bank statement that falsely reflected that the payment had been credited back to the company’s account.

Durham said that the investigation into her original embezzlement found that she had also defrauded a separate person who she provided bookkeeping services for.

In addition to her prison time for wire fraud, Hill was ordered to pay $518,161.45 to her former company and $66,076.96 to his individual victim’s insurance company.

Hill had a previous conviction in federal court for conspiracy to defraud the United States for assisting a former employer to commit income tax fraud. In December 2003, she was sentenced to two years of probation for that offense.

Hill remains released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to report to prison on Friday, Oct. 23.

