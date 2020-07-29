Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
News

CT Senate Approves Police Reform Bill

Zak Failla
Connecticut State Capitol.
Connecticut State Capitol. Photo Credit: File

Much to the chagrin of some in law enforcement, the Connecticut State Senate voted to pass a police reform bill.

After a contentious debate, lawmakers passed the controversial bill by a 21 to 15 vote that will increase transparency and accountability for police in Connecticut, including a new inspector general who will be tasked with investigating police-involved shootings.

The bill also includes the requirement that officers wear body cameras and police cruisers are outfitted with dashboard cameras. Disciplinary records will also now be available for public review.

With the bill passed in the Senate at a near 4 a.m. vote on Wednesday, July 29, it will now go to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who is expected to sign it into law.

