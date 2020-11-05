Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CT Nurse Admits To Illegally Writing Prescriptions For Oxycodone, Xanax

A registered nurse in Connecticut admitted to illegally writing prescriptions for Oxycodone and Xanex Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Cody Dowell

A registered nurse in Connecticut is facing prison time for allegedly writing hundreds of illegal prescriptions that were used to obtain thousands of Oxycodone and Xanax pills.

Cheshire resident Lisa Alexander, 54, pleaded guilty in New Haven district court to a charge stemming from her writing prescriptions or controlled substances that were not used for legitimate medical purposes.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that prior to her arrest, Alexander was a licensed Advanced Practice Registered Nurse and held a DEA controlled substance registration that allowed her to prescribe Schedule II through V controlled substances. 

Alexander admitted that between April 2017 and February 2020, Alexander wrote illicit prescriptions to distribute and dispense more than 3,600 oxycodone pills, and nearly 3,000 alprazolam pills (Xanax), both controlled substances, to multiple buyers. 

Durham said Alexander did not have a legitimate practitioner-patient relationship with these individuals, did not conduct medical examinations with these individuals, and did not confirm conditions that would medically require treatment using these controlled substances. 

Alexander also knew that at least some of these individuals were selling the pills instead of taking them. Most of the illicit prescriptions that Alexander wrote were paid for by Medicaid or Medicare.

When she is sentenced on Jan. 22, 2021, Alexander will face a maximum term of up to 20 years in prison. Until her next court appearance, Alexander will remain released on bail.

