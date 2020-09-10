Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CT Man Charged With Illegally Possessing Firearm, Ammunition

Christina Coulter
A Glock model 26, a 99mm pistol and a box of 50 rounds of .38 special ammunition were found in the home of an ex-convict living in New Haven County, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham announced on Thursday, Sept. 10.
A Glock model 26, a 99mm pistol and a box of 50 rounds of .38 special ammunition were found in the home of an ex-convict living in New Haven County, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham announced on Thursday, Sept. 10. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Demetrius Drew, of New Haven, 25, was reportedly charged with the felonies of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon after police conducted a court-authorized search of his home on Wednesday, Aug. 18. 

It is a violation fo federal law for an ex-convict to own a firearm or ammunition that has moved between other states or countries.

Drew has been held in state custody since the weaponry was found in his home, and faced a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count 

Drew's arrest and prosecution are part of a coordinated federal, state and local law enforcement effort to address rising gun violence in New Haven. 

Collaborating towards this effort are the New Haven Police Department; the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

