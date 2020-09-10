CT Man Charged With Illegally Possessing Firearm, Ammunition

A Glock model 26, a 99mm pistol and a box of 50 rounds of .38 special ammunition were found in the home of an ex-convict living in New Haven County, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John H. Durham announced on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Demetrius Drew, of New Haven, 25, was reportedly charged with the felonies of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon after police conducted a court-authorized search of his home on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

It is a violation fo federal law for an ex-convict to own a firearm or ammunition that has moved between other states or countries.

Drew has been held in state custody since the weaponry was found in his home, and faced a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count

Drew's arrest and prosecution are part of a coordinated federal, state and local law enforcement effort to address rising gun violence in New Haven.

Collaborating towards this effort are the New Haven Police Department; the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

