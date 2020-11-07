CT EnCon Officers Rescue Deer Stuck In Netting

A deer who was tangled in some netting was recently saved by officers with the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police.

The incident took place on Sunday, Nov. 1, when several EnCon officers responded to the Veterans Memorial Soccer field in the town of Manchester on the report of a deer tangled in some netting, the department said.

With the help of the Manchester Police Department and a couple of civilian volunteers, officers were able to secure the animal, remove the netting and the young buck whitetail deer was safely released, they said.

The officers said this is the time of year the whitetail deer population is beginning the mating season and are "searching for love."

"Sometimes finding themselves in a bit of trouble," they added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.