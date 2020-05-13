Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: CT Now Investigating Cases Of Mysterious COVID-Related Illness In Children
News

CT COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Decline: Latest Rundown Of Cases By Cities, Towns

Joe Lombardi
Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

The number of hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic declined for the 10th straight day as the state nears the Wednesday, May 20 start date for many non-essential businesses.

As of Wednesday, May 13, a total of 1,158 people are being hospitalized with COVID. That's a drop of 31 from a day earlier.

There were 522 new positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 34,855.

With 84 new deaths linked to the virus, Connecticut has now seen 3,125 COVID fatalities during the pandemic.

For the latest rundown of cases in each Connecticut city and town, click here and scroll over the interactive map.

For more data on the pandemic in Connecticut, click here.

