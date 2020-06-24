Crews Remove Christopher Columbus Statue That Dates Back To 1892 After Protests In New Haven

A famed and prized statue of Christopher Columbus that has stood in an area park since 1892, has been removed following protests.

The statue, located in Wooster Square Park in New Haven, was removed on Wednesday, June 24, just one week after the city's Parks Commission voted for its removal.

The statue, which has been the subject of protests and even a lawsuit filed by the Italian American Heritage Group, was removed around 11 a.m.

Prior to the statue’s removal, protesters for and against the statute removal demonstrated, and some altercations broke out, said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The state will remain in custody with the city, ahead of planning for it to reside at the Knights of Columbus Museum, said Elicker.

Elicker said the statue holds deep ties to the Italian-American community, as it was first erected in 1892, and later recast in bronze in 1955.

"The decision to remove the statue of Columbus today was one that was spearheaded by a group of leaders in the Italian community," the mayor said "While this decision for those leaders was not easy, they courageously did the right thing. I support this decision."

The mayor went on to thank residents for recognizing the history of colonialism and its negative effects on many cultures, and their help to identify a place where the statue can reside.

" I know that there are some people who strongly disagree with the decision to remove the statue," he said. "People have the right to protest and express their opinions peacefully. We will work collaboratively to ensure we honor New Haven’s Italian Heritage and immigrant history."

The mayor also expressed displeasure that some at the protest incited fighting.

"New Haven has a long history of lively dialogue, but violence has no place in our city," Elicker said. "We face a very challenging moment in history.

"We must work as a community to listen, understand, and have respectful dialogue with each other. This moment, while challenging, is also an opportunity to bring people together."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.