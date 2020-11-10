COVID-19: Two States Added To CT Travel Advisory

With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country as the holiday season fast approaches, Connecticut has added two states to its travel advisory list.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Maine and New Hampshire have also been added to the list, and travelers coming into the state will have to quarantine for 14 days due to high COVID-19 infection rates.

There are now 44 states and two territories on Connecticut’s travel advisory list.

No states were removed in the latest update.

Officials have also asked for no non-essential travel between New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, though they've admitted it would be near impossible to enforce due to the states' interconnected nature.

Only travelers from New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and Hawaii are exempt from the mandatory quarantine.

Under recently released new guidance from state health officials, a state with 10 cases per 100,000 people and a 5 percent positivity rate will be added to the state's travel advisory list.

The quarantine rule also applies to local residents who travel out of state for more than 24 hours and then return to Connecticut.

Lamont said that he’s been encouraged by travelers adhering to the quarantine rule, and otherwise avoiding traveling into Connecticut at the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Failure to adhere to the mandatory 14-day quarantine will face up to $1,000 in fines for violations of the state’s guidelines.

Connecticut has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with the infection rate approaching 7 percent for the first time since the summer on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,596,983 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut that resulted in a total of 82,987 positive cases. There have been 4,707 virus-related deaths since March.

States and territories currently on Connecticut's travel advisory list:

Alabama;

Alaska;

Arizona;

Arkansas;

California;

Colorado;

Delaware;

Florida;

Georgia;

Guam;

Idaho;

Illinois;

Indiana;

Iowa;

Kansas;

Kentucky;

Louisiana;

Maine;

Maryland;

Massachusetts;

Michigan;

Minnesota;

Mississippi;

Missouri;

Montana;

Nebraska;

Nevada;

New Hampshire;

New Mexico;

North Carolina;

North Dakota;

Ohio;

Oklahoma;

Oregon;

Pennsylvania;

Puerto Rico;

South Carolina;

South Dakota;

Tennessee;

Texas;

Utah;

Virginia;

Washington;

West Virginia;

Wisconsin;

Wyoming.

