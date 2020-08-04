COVID-19: Travelers From Rhode Island Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers coming into New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from Rhode Island will now be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine as the region continues combating the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey announced on Tuesday, Aug. 4 that Rhode Island has been added to the quarantine list, while Delaware and Washington, D.C. have recovered enough from the virus to be removed from the list.

States subject to a 14-day quarantine have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The governors and health officials have been monitoring the data daily to determine which states could pose a risk as they continue methodically phased reopenings.

The joint travel agreement with the three states was first announced earlier this summer on Thursday, June 18.

Travelers from these 34 states (plus Puerto Rico) are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine:

Alaska;

Alabama;

Arkansas;

Arizona;

California;

Florida;

Georgia;

Iowa;

Idaho;

Illinois;

Indiana;

Kansas;

Kentucky;

Louisiana;

Maryland;

Minnesota;

Missouri;

Mississippi;

Montana;

North Carolina;

North Dakota;

Nebraska;

New Mexico;

Nevada;

Ohio;

Oklahoma;

Puerto Rico;

Rhode Island;

South Carolina;

Tennessee;

Texas;

Utah;

Virginia;

Washington;

Wisconsin.

