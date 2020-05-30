COVID-19: These CT Locations Are Offering Drive-Up Testing

With Connecticut ramping up testing for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) many healthcare facilities and pharmacies are now offering drive-up testing to those advised to get tested by a doctor.

More than two dozen drive-up testing facilities that will be open to the public, provided patients have a note from a healthcare professional saying they should be tested for COVID-19.

Hospitals providing drive-up testing:

Bridgeport Hospital

Bristol Hospital

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)

Danbury Hospital

Greenwich Hospital

Hartford Hospital

Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)

Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London)

Manchester Memorial Hospital

Mid-State Medical Center (Meriden)

Stamford Hospital

Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)

Saint Mary’s Hospital (Waterbury)

Saint Vincent Hospital (Bridgeport)

University of Connecticut Health Center (Farmington)

Waterbury Hospital

Yale-New Haven Hospital

CVS has also been ramping up testing sites at locations throughout the country, including more than two dozen Connecticut locations.

Drive-up testing sites are available at these CVS locations, with more expected to open:

Durant Avenue in Bethel;

North Street in Bristol;

Spielman Highway in Burlington;

South Main Street in Cheshire;

Main Street in Coventry;

Lake Avenue Extension in Danbury;

East High Street, East Hampton;

Main Street in East Hartford;

Chesterfield Road in East Lyme;

Enfield Street in Enfield;

Kings Highway in Fairfield;

Route 12 in Gales Ferry;

Main Street in Glastonbury;

Boston Post Road in Guilford;

Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford;

Washington Street in Hartford;

Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford;

Providence Pike in Putnam;

Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill;

Buckland Street in South Windsor;

Hope Street in Stamford;

West Main Street in Stamford;

Hawley Lane in Stratford;

Norwich-New London Turnpike in Uncasville;

Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

Before being tested, one must make an appointment and have a valid driver’s license. Patients will be able to drive up to the testing site, get swabbed, and could have results within the hour.

The latest data from the Department of Health found that there have been a total of 41,288 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, resulting in 3,803 deaths. Six hundred eighty-four Connecticut residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

