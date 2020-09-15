COVID-19: Students Test Positive At CT School Shortly After Case With Staffer Causes Closure

Fifteen students and staff members at a school in Connecticut are being quarantined after a student tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after a case involving a staffer caused the school's closure for two days.

The latest positive result was brought to the attention of officials at the Somers Elementary School on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Somers is located in northernmost Connecticut and borders Massachusetts.

The student, in one of the second-grade classrooms at the school, reported not feeling well on Friday, Sept. 11, said Somers Superintendent Brian P. Czapla.

The student was subsequently tested for COVID-19.

After conducting contact tracing and consulting local health officials, eight students in the cohort class are self-quarantining and shifting to remote learning for 14-days.

"As a precaution, local health officials' recommended seven staff also self-quarantine," Czapla said.

Somers Elementary School had been closed on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 10 after a staff member that works with pre-K students tested positive for the virus.

