COVID-19: Stew Leonard's Employees Test Positive

Several employees at Stew Leonard's supermarkets have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest employee to test positive worked part-time at the store in Norwalk, said Meghan Bell, the company's director of Public Relations.

Bell did not say which other stores had employees test positive.

In addition to the Norwalk store, Stew Leonard's has a Fairfield County location in Danbury, another Connecticut outlet in Newington, a Westchester store in Yonkers, two stores on Long Island (Farmingdale and East Meadow) and a New Jersey outlet in Paramus.

"We’ve been keeping our shoppers updated on all of our efforts to keep Stew Leonard’s a clean and healthy place to shop on our website: stewleonards.com/stewsdailynews , " she added.

The stores are also cleaning above CDC efforts and will continue to so, Bell said.

The co-workers of the positive employee are on self-quarantine.

In line with a new rule by Gov. Ned Lamont that limits the number of people inside the store at one time, the grocery store chain is closing early to deep clean each of its locations at night.

During that time, shopping carts and registers are hosed and scrubbed, as well as all other surfaces, such as work areas, being sanitized and wiped down.

The chain has also installed plexiglass at each register and in other areas in an effort to curb any transmission of the virus. In their hot-cooked area, store employees in masks and gloves are dishing the food into containers instead of customers.

Currently, in the city of Norwalk, there are more than 300 cases of COVID-19 with 15 reported deaths.

