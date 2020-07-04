COVID-19: State Negotiating With School Districts For Closure Through End Of Academic Year

Children in Connecticut are unlikely to head back to school this spring as the state works with school districts about closing through the end of the 2019-20 academic year amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s office is reportedly in negotiations with public schools statewide to determine the best strategy to keep students at home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, April 6, there were 6,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, including 3,719 in Fairfield County. There were 1,231 new cases reported overnight.

