Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
News

COVID-19: State Negotiating With School Districts For Closure Through End Of Academic Year

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Schools are unlikely to reopen in Connecticut amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Schools are unlikely to reopen in Connecticut amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Children in Connecticut are unlikely to head back to school this spring as the state works with school districts about closing through the end of the 2019-20 academic year amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s office is reportedly in negotiations with public schools statewide to determine the best strategy to keep students at home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, April 6, there were 6,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, including 3,719 in Fairfield County. There were 1,231 new cases reported overnight.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.