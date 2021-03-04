COVID-19: Some Restrictions In CT Are Being Lifted; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Community

Some COVID-19 restrictions in Connecticut are being lifted as the state and region continue recovering from the second wave of the virus’ surge.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday, March 4 that in the coming weeks, the state will be easing certain restrictions, particularly those relating to capacity levels and travel restrictions.

Lamont noted that while some restrictions are being eased, all of the protocols that relate to face coverings, social distancing, and cleaning measures are being maintained.

Beginning on Friday, March 19, capacity limits will be eliminated for:

Restaurants (eight-person table capacity and 11 p.m. required closing time for dining rooms continues);

Retail;

Libraries;

Personal services;

Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50 percent capacity);

Gyms and fitness centers; Museums, aquariums, and zoos;

Offices;

Houses of worship.

On March 19, social gatherings at a private residence will be capped at 25 people indoors and 100 outdoors, and at commercial venues, the occupancy will be increased to 100 indoors and 200 outdoors.

Lamont also said that all sports will be permitted to practice and compete, with tournaments allowed.

Beginning on Monday, March 29, the capacity limit on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20, he noted.

As of April 2, outdoor amusement parks can reopen, outdoor event venues can increase to 50 percent capacity, though it will be capped at 10,000 people, and indoor stadiums will reopen at 10 percent capacity.

Summer camps and summer festivals have also been instructed to begin planning for the upcoming season.

Protocols that will remain in place:

Face coverings and masks continue to be required;

Bars that only serve beverages continue to remain closed;

11 p.m. closing time remains in place for events at venues, restaurants, and entertainment;

Indoor theaters continue to have a 50 percent capacity;

Large event venues such as stadiums can prepare to open in April.

“While it is encouraging to see the number of cases in our state gradually going down and people getting vaccinated at rates that are among the highest in the nation, we need to continue taking this virus seriously to mitigate its spread as much as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “Please continue to wear face coverings in public and when around other people outside of your households, maintain social distancing, and keep washing your hands and cleaning surfaces. Connecticut has made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic, and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made.”

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, March 4:

Fairfield: 81,312;

New Haven: 72,368;

Hartford: 70,703;

New London: 19,350;

Litchfield: 11,242;

Middlesex: 10,513;

Windham: 9,244;

Tolland: 7,912;

Unknown: 978.

