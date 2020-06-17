COVID-19: Size Of Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings Increases In CT, Lamont Says

As Connecticut opens up the bulk of the state’s economy as it recovers from novel coronavirus (COVID-19), larger gatherings are being permitted as officials continue monitoring the metrics following the virus' outbreak.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that beginning on Wednesday, June 17, gatherings of up to 25 people are being permitted indoors, while 100 people can gather outdoors.

The previous limit had been 10 and 25 respectively.

The move comes as with the weather warming up and Connecticut residents eager to stretch their legs and get out of the house following months of following “stay at home” orders.

Lamont said that by the middle of July, outdoor gatherings could reach 250 people, though social distancing protocols and face coverings will still be in place.

The governor noted that of 6,430 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours in Connecticut, only 80 (1.2 percent) came back positive for the virus.

“We’re seeing the right trends in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “We also have the lowest hospitalizations since mid-March. We’re one of the exceptions to the trends around the country. Together we can keep it that way.”

