COVID-19: Second Connecticut Inmate Dies From Virus

A second inmate in a Connecticut prison has died after contracting novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the state Department of Corrections announced over the weekend.

Officials said that a 57-year-old inmate, whose name has not been released, died on Saturday, April 25. He reportedly started showing symptoms on Wednesday, April 15, and had been quarantined for testing.

The inmate - who the Department of Corrections noted had underlying medical issues - was transported to Johnson and Memorial Hospital for treatment following his diagnosis.

According to the Department of Corrections, the inmate was serving a 22-year sentence for robbery and was scheduled to be released from Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in September 2022.

The first inmate in Connecticut to die from COVID-19-related causes earlier in the month was in his 60s and also had a pre-existing condition. The department reported last week that it had 357 inmates and 282 staff members who had tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Department of Corrections Commissioner Rollin Cook said “The statewide statistics that speak to the number of people that have lost their lives fighting this deadly virus is a difficult number to process because the reality is, it is so much more than a number – these are human beings with families that love them. I extend my sincere condolences to this family.”

