COVID-19: Second Case Of Omicron Variant Identified In CT

Zak Failla
A second case of the omicron COVID-19 variant was reported in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/RichardScott3D

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed a second case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday, Dec. 7 that the second case of the more-transmissible variant has been identified in the state, with sequencing performed by the Yale School of Public Health.

According to the Department of Health, the man who contracted the Omicron variant is in his 20s from Fairfield County and began developing mild symptoms on Thursday, Dec. 2.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the man tested positive by an at-home rapid antigen test and a molecular test.

Officials noted that the man had no links to the New York City Anime 2021 Convention, but did travel to New York City the week before his symptoms started to develop.

 “A second case of the Omicron variant was identified today in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “Stay safe. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get your vaccine and get your booster.” 

New York has the most number of Omicron cases of any state with 12, including four new ones identified on Monday, Dec. 6.

