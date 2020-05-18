COVID-19: Reopening Of Connecticut Hair Salons, Barbershops Now Will Be Delayed, Lamont Says

Not so fast.

Connecticut officials are backtracking on plans to reopen salons and barbershops when the state begins phase 1 of reopening on Wednesday, May 20, amid growing unrest amongst salon owners.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from many owners and employees, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Lamont said that after having extensive discussions with owners and employees of salons and barbershops he feels that it is in everyone’s best interests to provide for some additional preparation time and also align the state with its regional partners.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, whose state is part of the coalition of states taking a regional approach to reopening following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said that those businesses can now expect to reopen in early June.

“I know how hard this crisis has been on close-contact businesses like hair salons and barbershops, and we’re working around the clock to get you back to work quickly and safely,” she said. “We look forward to continuing to coordinate with our regional partners are we work toward reopening these businesses in early June.”

Stamford Mayor David Martin said, “I support Gov. Lamont’s decision to delay the reopening of hair salons and barbershops in Connecticut. Prior to this announcement, Stamford’s own Department of Health shared concerns about reopening hair salons and barbershops at this time.

He added, "the success of our reopening plans rely on the public’s confidence to keep them healthy and safe and we could not guarantee that for hair salons and barbershops at this time.”

