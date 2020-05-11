COVID-19: Reduced Traffic Volume Results In Surge Of Speeding CT Motorists

Officials in Connecticut are urging drivers to hit the brakes and slow down on empty roadways during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, during the pandemic, highway traffic volumes have “sharply reduced,” and there has been an uptick in speeding at “extreme and dangerously high speeds.”

In April, the percentage of drivers traveling faster than 80 mph has doubled, and in some cases has increased as much as eight-fold when compared to preceding months of 2020, including locations where the speed limit is 55 mph.

Data for sites on Route 15 and I-95 indicate that despite a drop in volume of 52 percent from the previous two-year April average. The number of vehicles traveling more than 80 mph has increased 94 percent; with 122,676 drivers over the previous two-year average.

In response, the Connecticut DOT and State Police announced a new initiative using electronic highway signs aimed at getting drivers to slow down during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our troopers are reporting that the reduced traffic volumes have resulted more drivers taking advantage of the open road,” Connecticut State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas said. “It may be tempting for operators to exceed the posted limit, but we remind them that extreme speeds put everyone at risk: themselves, the general public, road crews and our first responders.”

The DOT noted that “highway travel should be restricted to essential trips only so that frontline employees – nurses, nursing home staff, grocery store workers, public transit workers – can get to work.”

"As our maintenance crews and troopers continue to keep our highways safe during COVID-19, drivers can honor their service and sacrifice by simply slowing down," Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

"Our state, our country, and our world has already experienced so much loss and hardship together over the last few months due this pandemic. The last thing we need is more senseless tragedy. Let's do our part by being safe, responsible drivers, and following the speed limit.”

Connecticut DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti added: “with the coronavirus pandemic impacting every aspect of our lives, now is not the time for dangerous, reckless driver behavior that endangers the public, our maintenance and construction crews, and the critical workers we are all relying on to provide medical care and essential services necessary for the state to recover,”

"Every driver on the road can help prevent more senseless death, injuries and strain on our first responders and the healthcare professionals that are working tirelessly to combat this virus,” he continued. “Please recognize the impact of speeding and extreme speeding on every family and every person in this state. Please don’t speed, and together, we’ll get through this.”

