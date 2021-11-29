Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Sites

  • Danbury
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
News

COVID-19: Positivity Rate In CT Tops 5 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut.
Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/MatthewWaffleHouse

Connecticut hit a dubious milestone in its quest to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut rose to 5.25 percent, the highest number in weeks as the state continues to see a surge in new infections.

In total, there were 44,045 COVID-19 tests administered between Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28, resulting in 2,312 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Fifty-four more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized over the weekend, bringing the total being treated for the virus in Connecticut hospitals to 354.

The state has been averaging more than 700 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, representing an increase of more than 100 percent over the previous two weeks.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in Connecticut:

  • 65+: >95 percent;
  • 55-64: 93 percent;
  • 45-54: 84 percent;
  • 35-44: 85 percent;
  • 25-34: 78 percent;
  • 18-24: 72 percent;
  • 16-17: 81 percent;
  • 12-15: 72 percent;
  • 5-11: 13 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been nearly 12.40 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in nearly more than 420,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed cases, by county, as of Monday, Nov. 29:

  • Fairfield: 115,582 (12,253 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 109,448 (12,805);
  • Hartford: 102,237 (11,465);
  • New London: 29,473 (11,113);
  • Litchfield: 18,271 (10,132);
  • Middlesex: 15,625 (9,619);
  • Windham: 14,505 (12,421);
  • Tolland: 11,921 (7,909).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.