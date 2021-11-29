COVID-19: Positivity Rate In CT Tops 5 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Connecticut hit a dubious milestone in its quest to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut rose to 5.25 percent, the highest number in weeks as the state continues to see a surge in new infections.

In total, there were 44,045 COVID-19 tests administered between Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28, resulting in 2,312 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Fifty-four more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized over the weekend, bringing the total being treated for the virus in Connecticut hospitals to 354.

The state has been averaging more than 700 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, representing an increase of more than 100 percent over the previous two weeks.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in Connecticut:

65+: >95 percent;

55-64: 93 percent;

45-54: 84 percent;

35-44: 85 percent;

25-34: 78 percent;

18-24: 72 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 72 percent;

5-11: 13 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been nearly 12.40 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in nearly more than 420,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed cases, by county, as of Monday, Nov. 29:

Fairfield: 115,582 (12,253 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 109,448 (12,805);

Hartford: 102,237 (11,465);

New London: 29,473 (11,113);

Litchfield: 18,271 (10,132);

Middlesex: 15,625 (9,619);

Windham: 14,505 (12,421);

Tolland: 11,921 (7,909).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

