COVID-19: Positivity Rate In CT Spikes Over 8 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The recent surge of new COVID-19 infections in Connecticut has led to the state's positivity rate spiking to its highest level in nearly a year.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, there were 23,047 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, Dec. 6, resulting in 1,919 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

The 8.33 percent positive infection rate is up from 5.80 percent the previous day and is the highest recorded in approximately 11 months.

It is the first time that the daily positivity rate was above 8 percent since early January.

There have been more than 700 new daily infections reported in Connecticut for more than three weeks as the state deals with new variants of the virus.

Twenty-five new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the number statewide rose to 525.

Of the 525 patients who are hospitalized, 400 (76.2 percent) are not fully vaccianted, according to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

According to state health officials, in the past week, unvaccinated people in Connecticut had a 4.5-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated people also had a 31.1-times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, as the death toll rose to 8,909 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

"That is distressing since we have 95 percent of our people, eligible people, have had at least one shot. Obviously, the overwhelming majority of those infected are unvaccinated," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "You can just see that this germ is like a heat-seeking missile, really going right at the unvaccinated, but also, the number of folks in."

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the latest update:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 94 percent;

45-54: 85 percent;

35-44: 86 percent;

25-34: 79 percent;

18-24: 73 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 73 percent;

5-11: 24 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Tuesday, Dec. 7:

Fairfield: 118,151 (12,525 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 112,425 (13,153);

Hartford: 105,225 (11,800);

New London: 30,694 (11,574);

Litchfield: 18,993 (10,532);

Middlesex: 16,159 (9,948);

Windham: 15,239 (13,049);

Tolland: 12,366 (8,205).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.