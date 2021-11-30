COVID-19: Positivity Rate In CT Highest In Months, Lamont Says; Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut has ballooned to nearly 6 percent, the highest rate in months as the winter wave of new cases continues.

In his latest update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate rose to 5.96 percent, the highest in 10 months, up from the 5.25 percent the previous day.

In total, there were 15,224 COVID-19 tests administered on Monday, Nov. 29, resulting in 907 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for the elevated positive infection rate.

Eleven more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized over the weekend, bringing the total being treated for the virus in Connecticut hospitals to 365, also one of the highest figures in months.

The state has been averaging more than 700 new daily COVID-19 cases for nearly three weeks, representing an increase of more than 100 percent over the previous three weeks.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in Connecticut, according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

65+: >95 percent;

55-64: 93 percent;

45-54: 84 percent;

35-44: 85 percent;

25-34: 78 percent;

18-24: 72 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 72 percent;

5-11: 13 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been nearly 12.40 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in nearly more than 421,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed cases, by county, as of Tuesday, Nov. 30:

Fairfield: 116,031 (12,300 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 109,979 (12,867);

Hartford: 102,839 (11,533);

New London: 29,689 (11,195);

Litchfield: 18,467 (10,240);

Middlesex: 15,713 (9,673);

Windham: 14,632 (12,529);

Tolland: 12,010 (7,968).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

