COVID-19: Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Remain High In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut remains high as more patients are being admitted into hospitals for treatment of the virus.

One day after setting a record for the state's positive infection rate, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that Connecticut administered more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests, which resulted in 10,344 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 22.60 percent positivity rate.

The previous day, the infection rate was approaching 24 percent, marking a new daily high for Connecticut, prompting Lamont to advise that "it may get worse before it gets better," during his latest COVID-19 briefing.

There have been more than 9,000 virus-related deaths recorded in Connecticut since the pandemic began nearly two years ago in March 2020.

One hundred and fourteen more COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated to 1,676 across the state.

Of the 1,676 hospitalizations, the Department of Health noted that 1,128 (67.3 percent) are not fully vaccinated.

Officials noted that unvaccinated persons had a 3.3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 32.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 2.8 million first doses administered as of Jan. 5, while more than 2.5 million have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Jan. 5:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 89 percent;

25-34: 82 percent;

18-24: 76 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 32 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 150,957 (2,378 deaths);

New Haven: 143,548 (2,371);

Hartford: 132,644 (2,722);

New London: 37,997 (532);

Litchfield: 23,634 (378);

Middlesex: 19,945 (424);

Windham: 18,449 (251);

Tolland: 15,268 (216).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

