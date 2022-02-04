Contact Us
COVID-19: Positivity Rate Down Again In CT, 175 New Deaths Reported; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Here's the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases and death in Connecticut.
The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut continues to drop, though the state has now seen more than 10,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, 37,197 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 2,445 confirmed new cases for a 6.57 percent positive infection rate, the lowest since the post-holiday surge of the virus in 2022.

In January, the infection rate hovered above 20 percent for several weeks.

One hundred and seventy-five new COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut brought the death toll to 10,083 since March 2020.

Sixty-six more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 869, 456 (52.5 percent) of whom were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 16, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 12.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

As of Thursday, Feb. 3, 2,976,121 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,652,530 have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered 1,338,254 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 3:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 45-54: 90 percent;
  • 35-44: 92 percent;
  • 25-34: 87 percent;
  • 18-24: 83 percent;
  • 16-17: 86 percent;
  • 12-15: 79 percent;
  • 5-11: 44 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

  • Fairfield: 193,850 (2,564 deaths);
  • New Haven: 183,922 (2,618);
  • Hartford: 170,241 (2,902);
  • New London: 51,447 (591);
  • Litchfield: 30,126 (420);
  • Middlesex: 26,082 (458);
  • Windham: 24,634 (276);
  • Tolland: 19,424 (250);
  • Unknown: 2,700 (4).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

