COVID-19: Positivity Rate Back Below 20 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 20 percent as the state has seen a steady decline over the past week.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health on Friday, Jan. 14, the state administered more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in 8,783 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a daily positivity rate of 19.35 percent, down nearly a full percentage point from the previous day.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,895. Of the 1,895, health officials said that 1,255 (66.2 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, unvaccinated persons had a 3.4-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 18.6-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

There have now been nearly 9,450 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,920,027 first doses administered as of Thursday, Jan. 13, while 2,560,906 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

The state has also administered 1,138,250 COVID-19 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group as of Jan. 13:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 89 percent;

35-44: 91 percent;

25-34: 85 percent;

18-24: 80 percent;

16-17: 84 percent;

12-15: 76 percent;

5-11: 39 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Jan. 14:

Fairfield: 175,775 (2,413 deaths);

New Haven: 165,359 (2,434);

Hartford: 152,792 (2,761);

New London: 44,355 (543);

Litchfield: 26,998 (381);

Middlesex: 22,650 (430);

Windham: 21,299 (258);

Tolland: 17,171 (219).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.