COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate In CT Above 5 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut has been above 5 percent for three straight days as the state saw more than 100 new patients hospitalized with the virus in the past week.

With variants of the virus rapidly spreading across the Country, Connecticut conducted 20,343 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, Nov. 30, which resulted in 1,093 confirmed positive cases of the virus to bring the daily infection rate to 5.37, down from nearly 6 percent the previous day.

Twenty more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total being treated for the virus in Connecticut hospitals to 385, one of the highest figures in months.

The state has been averaging more than 700 new daily COVID-19 cases for nearly three weeks, representing an increase of more than 100 percent over the previous three weeks.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in Connecticut, according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

65+: >95 percent;

55-64: 93 percent;

45-54: 84 percent;

35-44: 85 percent;

25-34: 78 percent;

18-24: 72 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 72 percent;

5-11: 13 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 12.40 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in nearly more than 422,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed cases, by county, as of Wednesday, Dec. 1:

Fairfield: 116,232 (12,321 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 110,214 (12,894);

Hartford: 103,069 (11,558);

New London: 29,782 (11,230);

Litchfield: 18,524 (10,272);

Middlesex: 15,746 (9,694);

Windham: 14,667 (12,559);

Tolland: 12,030 (7,982).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

