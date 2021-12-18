COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate Back Below 7 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut dipped back below 7 percent, but more than two dozen new patients being treated for the virus were admitted to area hospitals as the state continues to add extra capacity in case beds become limited due to the surge of new cases and healthcare staff shortages.

There were 21,269 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health, resulting in 1,443 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a 6.78 percent daily positivity rate, down from 7.14 percent the previous day.

Connecticut is also now reporting more than 9,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

New cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Connecticut, bringing the total to 40 since the new strain threatened to become the dominant one statewide.

Twenty-six new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated to 736, most of whom are not fully vaccinated.

Of the 736 patients being treated, 563 (76.5 percent) are not fully vaccinated. Officials noted that unvaccinated people have a 5.5-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and a 20.1-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to the vaccinated.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 2,811,757 first doses administered as of Dec. 17, while upwards of 2,545,000 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

"Stay safe," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get your vaccine and get your booster."

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 88 percent;

25-34: 81 percent;

18-24: 74 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 30 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Friday, Dec. 17:

Fairfield: 122,906 (2,336 deaths);

New Haven: 118,367 (2,310);

Hartford: 111,515 (2,642);

New London: 32,724 (513);

Litchfield: 20,315 (354);

Middlesex: 17,033 (403);

Windham: 16,345 (239);

Tolland: 13,310 (205).

"Omicron is spreading like wildfire," Manisha Juthani, the state Commissioner of Public Health, said. "Get boosted to optimize your immunity and have the best chance at protecting yourself and your loved ones at upcoming holidays."

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.