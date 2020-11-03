Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Positive Case Causes Closure Of Connecticut Lottery Headquarters

Kathy Reakes
The CT Lottery headquarters in Rocky Hill is closed after a person tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Connecticut's Lottery headquarters is closed, effective immediately. 

Lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 2, that "Out of an abundance of caution, the CT Lottery’s headquarters in Rocky Hill will be cleaned thoroughly."

Officials said anyone who was in contact with the person has been notified and instructed to quarantine.

 Information about resuming services at the CT Lottery’s headquarters will be available at www.ctlottery.org.

While the office is closed, prizes up to $599 may be claimed in person at lottery retailers, or by mail. 

For mail-in instructions, visit www.CTLottery.org/ClaimPrize.

Prizes up to $5,000 may be claimed in-person at High-Tier Claim centers, or by mail.

Prizes $5,000 - $49,999 must be claimed by mail, or winners should hold onto their winning tickets until the resumption of service at the CT Lottery’s headquarters, officials said.

Prizes $50,000 and above, winners should hold onto their winning tickets until the resumption of service at the headquarters.

Officials did not say how long the center would be closed. 

