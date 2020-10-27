COVID-19: NY Adds One State To Quarantine; Renews Non-Essential Travel Advisory To/From CT, NJ

With both Connecticut and New Jersey meeting the criteria to be added to New York's quarantine list for a second straight week, the state renewed its call discouraging non-essential travel to and from those neighboring states, as well as Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

One state -- California -- was added to the quarantine list on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Under rules for the New York advisory, travelers who pass through a state on a list for less than 24 hours are exempt from the quarantine requirement.

Given the interconnected nature of the region, as and mode of transport between New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable, according to a statement from the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel between Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania while they meet the travel advisory criteria," the statement said.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 39 states and two territories on New York's quarantine list is as follows:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.