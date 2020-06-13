COVID-19: Number Of CT Hospitalizations For Virus Falls Below 250

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations in Connecticut is at the lowest it’s been since March.

As of Friday, June 12, there were 244 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down 23 from the day before.

Since the outbreak began in March, there have been a total of 44,689 (up 228 overnight) confirmed COVID-19 cases, resulting in 4,159 (13 new) deaths.

Of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, 15,561 were in Fairfield County, with 1,374 in Litchfield County.

Connecticut is on track to enter Phase 2 of its economy as of Wednesday, June 17, at which point approximately 95 percent of the economy will be up and running, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

As of June 17, businesses that will be permitted to open with certain restrictions in place include:

Amusement parks;

Hotels;

Indoor dining;

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums;

Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.;

Libraries;

Outdoor events;

Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.;

Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

